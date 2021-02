Hall produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 123-113 win over G League Lakeland.

Hall has maintained his starting role this season, but his stats don't hop off the page. The 23-year-old entered Tuesday's game averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. However, he's been solid from beyond the arc, connecting on 41 percent of three-point attempts.