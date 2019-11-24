Tyler Nelson: Drops 17 off bench

Nelson recorded 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's win over Windy City.

Nelson found his stroke from behind the arc, dropping a season-high 17 points and providing a nice spark off the bench. While the Fairfield product is an amazing shooter, he contributes little elsewhere. Through six games, Nelson's averaging 8.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three in 19.9 minutes.