Terry retired from basketball Thursday, citing "the darkest times of my life" and "the anxiety this sport has caused me," Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Terry was the No. 31 overall pick by the Mavericks in 2020 and appeared in 13 NBA games between Dallas and Memphis. Per his Instagram post, "I am eternally grateful to those who have believed in me and apologize to those that I have let down. But I'm headed down a different path now, one that will hopefully lead to happiness and being able to love myself again."