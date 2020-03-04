Vitto Brown: Paces team in scoring
Brown had 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in Tuesday's G League loss to Long Island.
Brown has cemented a prominent role in the BayHawks' system this season, and he's now managed to convert on at least two shots from beyond the arc in seven of the last eight games. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his role continue given his efficiency on the floor.
