Vitto Brown: Tallies 31 points Friday

Brown had 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

Brown has been a less productive scorer in his first year with the BayHawks than he was with Maine last season, but he managed to top 30 points for the first time this year. The 24-year-old is averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.