Childs totaled 11 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes in Monday's 115-110 win over the Blue Coats.

Childs was a starter to begin the G League season, but he's reverted to a bench role for the BayHawks recently. He was quite efficient despite a limited shot volume Monday and is now averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over 18.3 minutes per game this year.