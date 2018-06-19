2018 Outlook: Brandon Coleman

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Coleman, WR, Saints

Brandon Coleman will compete for playing time in training camp this summer with the Saints. Sitting deep on the depth chart and below 500 yards in each season of his career, Coleman shouldn't be a part of your Draft Day plans

