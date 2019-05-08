2019 Outlook: Alize Mack

2019 fantasy player outlook for Alize Mack, TE, NO

When the Saints add a tight end, Fantasy fans take notice. In this case, Sean Payton & Co. selected Alize Mack with a late-round pick. Mack is a wide-bodied tight end with surprising speed, but a lack of good numbers at Notre Dame along with some inconsistent hands and suspect maturity make him risky. Feel free to keep an eye on how he does in training camp, but he doesn't figure to be a big part of the offense in 2019. That makes him a late-rounder in deeper dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts.

