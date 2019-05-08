2019 Outlook: Cody Kessler

2019 fantasy player outlook for Cody Kessler, QB, JAC

Cody Kessler is going to try and compete for a backup job behind Nick Foles in training camp this summer, but after completing two touchdown passes in four starts last fall, it'll be surprising if he even makes the roster. You shouldn't wish Kessler on even your worst enemy's Fantasy team.

