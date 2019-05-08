2019 Outlook: Darren Sproles

2019 fantasy player outlook for Darren Sproles, RB, PHI

At the time of publication, Darren Sproles has not decided on his future in the NFL. The 35-year-old running back could retire, or he might return for his 14th season, most likely with the Eagles. If he does return to Philadelphia, Sproles would be part of a crowded backfield, which features Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Josh Adams, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. However, Sproles would likely slot back in with a role on passing downs, and he had at least 12 PPR points in two of his final four games in the regular season. Keep an eye on what happens with Sproles, and if he does return to the Eagles, he could be worth a late-round flier in deep PPR leagues.

