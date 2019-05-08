2019 Outlook: Darren Sproles
2019 fantasy player outlook for Darren Sproles, RB, PHI
At the time of publication, Darren Sproles has not decided on his future in the NFL. The 35-year-old running back could retire, or he might return for his 14th season, most likely with the Eagles. If he does return to Philadelphia, Sproles would be part of a crowded backfield, which features Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Josh Adams, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. However, Sproles would likely slot back in with a role on passing downs, and he had at least 12 PPR points in two of his final four games in the regular season. Keep an eye on what happens with Sproles, and if he does return to the Eagles, he could be worth a late-round flier in deep PPR leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...