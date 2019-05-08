2019 Outlook: Derek Carr
2019 fantasy player outlook for Derek Carr, QB, OAK
There are two ways to look at Derek Carr this season. On one hand, he's a Fantasy sleeper with the offseason additions of Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Josh Jacobs, J.J. Nelson and Ryan Grant. While he loses Jared Cook (Saints) and Jordy Nelson (retired), this is a clear upgrade for Carr's weapons. But on the other hand, Carr could be playing his last season with the Raiders if things go poorly. He had a rocky first year with coach Jon Gruden in 2018, including only four games with at least 20 Fantasy points, and Gruden could easily replace Carr if there's no improvement this year. For Fantasy purposes, take a late-round flier on Carr with the hope that the offseason additions to his receiving corps, especially Brown, help him become a low-end starter in 2019.
