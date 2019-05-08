2019 Outlook: Tyler Boyd
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
The Case For: Despite missing two games due to injury, Boyd was one of the best examples of a third-year breakout wide receiver last year. He caught 70 percent of the balls thrown to him and topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. On a per-game basis he was better than Brandin Cooks. The Bengals should be in plenty of games where they're chasing the score, so the volume should be there for Boyd again in 2019, even with A.J. Green back. ... The Case Against: There aren't a lot of teams that support multiple startable wide receivers consistently, and it's kind of hard to believe a Bengals squad led by Andy Dalton is going to be one of those teams. If you really think Boyd, A.J. Green and Joe Mixon are all going to be starting options, you probably need to have higher expectations for Dalton.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...