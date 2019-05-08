2019 Outlook: Tyler Boyd

The Case For: Despite missing two games due to injury, Boyd was one of the best examples of a third-year breakout wide receiver last year. He caught 70 percent of the balls thrown to him and topped 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. On a per-game basis he was better than Brandin Cooks. The Bengals should be in plenty of games where they're chasing the score, so the volume should be there for Boyd again in 2019, even with A.J. Green back. ... The Case Against: There aren't a lot of teams that support multiple startable wide receivers consistently, and it's kind of hard to believe a Bengals squad led by Andy Dalton is going to be one of those teams. If you really think Boyd, A.J. Green and Joe Mixon are all going to be starting options, you probably need to have higher expectations for Dalton.