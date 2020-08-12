Quincy Enunwa was released by the Jets in August, and he'll try to sign with a new team prior to the start of the season. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues this year. He appeared in one game in 2019 before going on injured reserve with a hurt neck.
2020 Outlook: Quincy Enunwa
2020 fantasy player outlook for Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets
