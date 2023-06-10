After earning a reputation as one of the most consistent producers in Fantasy, Cooks' production cratered in 2022. The combination of an offensive system that didn't feature his skill set (low average depth of target until the midseason point) and off-field concerns (Cooks expected to be traded to a contender around the deadline) resulted in a receiver you couldn't trust on a weekly basis. However, Cooks remained excellent at defeating man coverage even when the ball didn't come his way. Now he has a real opportunity to return value with a massive quarterback upgrade, and he joins an offense with vacated targets and production (Dalton Schultz). Draft him starting in Round 8 as WR3 with upside to settle into your WR2 role on a weekly basis and return to his consistent production.