Lamb has become one of the best Fantasy receivers heading into this season, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues. He should have another outstanding campaign as the No. 1 target for Dak Prescott. In his first season without Amari Cooper in 2022, Lamb set career highs in targets (156), receptions (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine), and he averaged a career-best 17.7 PPR points per game, which was No. 7 among receivers. He should once again command 150-plus targets from Prescott, and that puts him in rare company, as only five receivers hit that number last year. Once Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs come off the board, Lamb should be among the next receivers drafted in the top 15 overall picks.