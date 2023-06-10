Carlson is one of the top kicker options available in Fantasy and should be drafted in the final two rounds of your draft. He has made over 90% of his kicks three seasons in a row and led the NFL in both field goal attempts and field goal makes in 2021. Carlson will kick in controlled conditions in 13 of 17 games, including all but one game after Thanksgiving. We are currently ranking him as if Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback. If Garoppolo's foot isn't better by the start of training camp, Carlson could see a small dip in his ranking.