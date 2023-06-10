Brissett has never been a quality Fantasy staple, and he's not promised the starting job in Washington, which is why he'll only find a Fantasy home in two-QB formats with a late-round pick. He admirably filled in for Cleveland through its first 11 games, averaging 17.5 Fantasy points per game with 20-plus points in four starts. If given the opportunity to play for the Commanders, his chances at some solid games stem from his penchant for throwing deep, which he did on 13% of his attempts in 2022. It's reasonable to target him late in multi-passer leagues and patiently wait for him to get his chance in D.C. if second-year thrower Sam Howell struggles.