Playing in Baltimore on a one-year deal might bring out the best in soon-to-be 31-year-old Beckham. But unless you count the 2021 playoff run where he averaged 15.9 PPR points over four games, we really haven't seen greatness from OBJ since 2018. That includes his 2019 in Cleveland, an important year for two reasons: It's his last year when he didn't miss a game, and it's the year he worked with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Beckham averaged 12.1 PPR points per game then, though he dealt with some inferior quarterback play. He was also the No. 1 target then; in 2023, Beckham might not even be the Ravens' second-best target. Short of shining this preseason, it's safe to take a cautious approach with Beckham, grabbing him as a bench receiver in the double-digit rounds.