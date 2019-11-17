Play

Williams is inactive for Sunday's game against Miami, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

So much for a rotation between Buffalo's depth wideouts, as the rookie will now sit for the third straight game. Williams has done a nice job getting a second chance at a career following troubled times in college, but for now he's still on the fringes of an NFL roster until injuries strike or the Bills simply have a change in focus and want to go with more size for their receiving corps.

