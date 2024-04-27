The Bills selected Solomon in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 168th overall.

Solomon might be a longshot as a short late-round pick out of a small school, but the Troy product was a dominant producer in college and might have enough athleticism to overcome the limitations of his build (6-foot-1, 246 pounds). Solomon's production implies he has innate skill as a disruptor (42.5 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks in his last 40 games), and his athletic testing at the 2024 NFL Combine gives people reason to think Solomon's skill could translate to the NFL level (4.72-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical). He'll need to climb the Buffalo depth chart before earning playing time, but Solomon seems to have the tools to do it.