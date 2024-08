Spann-Ford plans to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Spann-Ford spent six years in Minnesota's program, wrapping his college career with a 95-1,061-7 receiving line as a three-year starter. He led the team with 42 catches in 2022 and has plus size at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds. Spann-Ford will try to make a strong impression behind Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot in Dallas.