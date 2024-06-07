Saquon Barkley was one of the best running backs in Fantasy football when healthy over the last few seasons. He was the focal point of a struggling Giants offense and now joins one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL, the Eagles. However, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has rushed for at least 10 touchdowns in his last three seasons, often coming from the "tush push." How could Hurts' ability to rush for touchdowns affect Barkley's spot in the 2024 Fantasy football RB rankings? Is he still worthy of a potential first-round pick during your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep? Josh Jacobs signed with the Packers and Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens, so where should these high-profile running backs fall in 2024 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons have made several changes this offseason that will positively affect Pitts' Fantasy value. Atlanta signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. Cousins targeted tight ends on 27% of his passes in 2023, the fifth most of any QB in the NFL in 2024.

Pitts should also benefit from the departure of fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, a favorite of former head coach Arthur Smith who often poached snaps from Pitts. The talented tight end played all 17 games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending MCL sprain in his right knee in Week 11 of the 2022 campaign. Pitts eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season and is expected to be heavily involved in Atlanta's new-look offense in 2024. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The son of the Hall of Famer of the same name, the younger Harrison was a two-time consensus All-American at Ohio State. He led the Big Ten in receptions, yards per catch and receiving touchdowns in 2023, and he led all of Division I in receiving scores over the last two seasons combined. Besides his pedigree and production, Harrison landing in an ideal situation makes him an intriguing breakout candidate.

The Cardinals lost Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore in the offseason, their two leading receivers in terms of catches last year. There's a huge void out wide for Arizona, and Harrison gets to catch passes from a proven NFL QB in Kyler Murray, unlike many other top-drafted wideouts who went to teams with QB concerns. With the Cards coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, they're expected to struggle again, so being behind often in games plays to Harrison's advantage with Arizona needing to throw the ball. The SportsLine model slots Harrison above DeAndre Hopkins in its 2024 Fantasy football rankings, and it has him as the top rookie wideout in Fantasy. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. It took Mostert nine year to rush for 1,000 yards in a season after he finished with 1,012 last season. He played in 15 games, reaching that total for just the third time in his career, another concern since he's struggled to remain healthy throughout the majority of his NFL career. Mostert averages 10 games played per season.

He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18, which resulted in 56.3% of his career scores coming in one season. In some sports, this could be seen as a player becoming a late bloomer. In football, running backs typically depreciate with age and Mostert is 32 years old this year. Mostert isn't a threat in the passing game and if it weren't for a knee injury to De'Von Achane in October, the then-rookie running back may have taken over the bulk of the carries for Miami after averaging 172.7 total yards in a three-game span. Although Mostert is coming off a career year, it may not be enough to hold off Achane and younger Miami running backs, leading to the model projecting Mostert as one of the Fantasy football busts 2024. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

