Wolfe (neck) has recovered from offseason neck surgery and is ready to return to action, Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com reports. "I feel great, dude," Wolfe said. "I am lifting weights, heavy. I am doing 500-pound dead lifts, doing big squats. I had 225 pounds on my back doing straight leg squats the other day. I am good. I am using 150 pound dumbbells for bench press, I am good. Whatever they want (in offseason workouts). They want me to put a helmet on? I will go. I am ready."

Wolfe has reportedly been dealing with nerve pain over the past two seasons, prompting the defensive lineman to undergo surgery on the right part of his neck back in February. Two months later and the 28-year-old appears to be fully recovered in time for organized team activities later this month. He'll now focus on returning to form on the field after a rather disappointing 2017 campaign in which he recorded 31 tackles and two sacks in 11 contests.