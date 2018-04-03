Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Back to full strength
Wolfe (neck) has recovered from offseason neck surgery and is ready to return to action, Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com reports. "I feel great, dude," Wolfe said. "I am lifting weights, heavy. I am doing 500-pound dead lifts, doing big squats. I had 225 pounds on my back doing straight leg squats the other day. I am good. I am using 150 pound dumbbells for bench press, I am good. Whatever they want (in offseason workouts). They want me to put a helmet on? I will go. I am ready."
Wolfe has reportedly been dealing with nerve pain over the past two seasons, prompting the defensive lineman to undergo surgery on the right part of his neck back in February. Two months later and the 28-year-old appears to be fully recovered in time for organized team activities later this month. He'll now focus on returning to form on the field after a rather disappointing 2017 campaign in which he recorded 31 tackles and two sacks in 11 contests.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...