Broncos' Devontae Jackson: Starts training camp off hot
Jackson has impressed through the first three days of training camp, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.
Just a season after Phillip Lindsay went from undrafted free agent to turning heads at camp, Jackson looks to be making a similar impression. Jackson is even smaller than Lindsay was coming out of college and features fairly average timed speed, but still managed to total 2,495 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns during his final two seasons at Division II West Georgia. The Broncos' depth chart appears to be set up top with Lindsay and fellow sophomore Royce Freeman, but Jackson's apparent abilities as a receiver could threaten veteran Devontae Booker's role on the squad. How Booker, Jackson, former track star Khalfani Muhammad, and the big-bodied David Williams shake out in the coming weeks is a battle worth monitoring.
