Yassmin has signed a contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Denver designated Yassmin as its international player exemption, and he will not count against the team's 90-man roster. He joined Utah's collegiate program in 2018 as a redshirt freshman without any American football experience, as he came from Sydney, Australia. He finished his final season in 2023 with 89 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight receptions across five games. He figures to be a longshot at earning a spot on either the team's 53-man roster or practice squad.