Denver signed Hudson (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Hudson spent parts of the past three campaigns in Tennessee, but he was waived last October from injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Per Klis, the undrafted tight end out of Arizona State impressed during a tryout at the Broncos' rookie minicamp, so he appears to be fully healthy and will look to make Denver's Week 1 roster. Hudson has caught three of six targets across five career regular-season appearances, which all came in 2021 with the Titans.