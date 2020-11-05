Brown, who was officially reinstated from his eight-game suspension Tuesday, practiced with the Buccaneers for the first time Wednesday and could play 10-35 snaps in his Week 9 debut against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "He was going full speed," coach Bruce Arians said. "Everyone else was walking and he was going full speed, and that's him, anyway. It was good. Guys were helping him. He's got a really good handle on what we're trying to get done formation-ally and everything."

The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through session Wednesday in their indoor facility, but Brown apparently wasn't able to hold back his enthusiasm in what was his first practice since September 2019 with the Patriots. The extent of the 32-year-old's role in his 2020 debut will partly hinge on the status of Chris Godwin (finger), who is reportedly about 50-50 to play after undergoing surgery last week. Brown played 24 snaps in his Patriots debut against the Dolphins last season in what was his only game with the team and of the regular campaign. Brown's potential role for Sunday night's game against New Orleans should become clearer over the remainder of the practice week.