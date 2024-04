The Buccaneers selected Culp in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 246th overall.

Culp is an athletic tight end who serves as a flier for Tampa Bay in the final round of the draft. He was a member of the explosive Washington offense in 2023, but was limited to only 16 catches for 208 yards. He struggled to remain on the field consistently as a tight end, but he was part of kick and punt coverage units -- which is likely also his clearest path to an NFL roster.