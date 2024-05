The Buccaneers signed Williams as an undrafted free agent.

Williams played with Auburn and Florida State before spending his final two college seasons with Arizona. In those two years, he rushed for 748 yards and eight touchdowns on 135 carries. Tampa Bay's running-back room isn't very deep, but Williams still faces an uphill battle in trying to secure a roster spot behind the likes of Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds and fellow rookie Bucky Irving.