Hutcherson (knee) was moved to the Buccaneers' active/PUP list Saturday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hutcherson is eligible to be removed from this list and practice during training camp at any point before the regular season. The 24-year-old spent the entirety of his rookie campaign on injured reserve after he suffered an MCL injury last August, but he should be ready to go by the start of this coming regular season.