Chase Edmonds: Strong showing at combine
Edmonds had a strong workout Friday at the NFL combine, highlighted by a 4.07-second 20-yard shuttle time and 19 reps on the bench press.
Edmonds was a highly productive running back at the collegiate level whose game revolves around speed and change of direction. Hailing from Fordham University in New York City, he hasn't received the same amount of attention as the other top runners in this year's class of tailbacks but his strong combine performance suggests his style of play can translate to the next level. In fact, he likely boosted his draft stock and appears to be in the discussion to hear his name called early Day 3.
