Hamilton is fully recovered from a patella fracture suffered in December of 2022 and is ready to work out for teams, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hamilton last played in an NFL game in 2020 and then suffered a torn ACL that caused him to miss the 2021 campaign. He was part of the Dolphins' practice squad when he fractured his patella, then he was ultimately waived with an injury settlement. The 28-year-old had appeared in 46 games with the Broncos, recording 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns over three seasons.