Jackson signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was originally waived by the Cowboys on Aug. 30. The 25-year-old served as the top back for Dallas at the start of training camp with Ezekiel Elliott holding out, but he ultimately didn't make the 53-man roster. Jackson is now able to find a spot on the practice squad after Dallas called up linebacker Chris Covington to the active roster.

