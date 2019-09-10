Darius Jackson: Lands on Dallas' practice squad
Jackson signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson was originally waived by the Cowboys on Aug. 30. The 25-year-old served as the top back for Dallas at the start of training camp with Ezekiel Elliott holding out, but he ultimately didn't make the 53-man roster. Jackson is now able to find a spot on the practice squad after Dallas called up linebacker Chris Covington to the active roster.
