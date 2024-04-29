Fenwick is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site, the Oregon State product "has early-down potential with good size, coming in at over 220 pounds." As a senior in 2023, Fenwick logged 96 carries for 515 yards and five TDs in 13 games, while adding nine catches for 76 yards and a pair of receiving scores. With the Patriots, Fenwick will vie for a backfield depth role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.