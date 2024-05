Philadelphia signed McCallan on Friday, Owen Boyle of the Eagles' official site reports.

McCallan caught five touchdowns as a senior at Tennessee in 2023, proving he at least has some potential to be a red-zone threat at the next level. Dallas Goedert and C.J. Uzomah are near-locks to make Philadelphia's final roster at tight end in 2024, but not much else is guaranteed for the team at that position.