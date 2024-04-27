The Eagles selected Keegan in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

Keegan is a bit thin for a guard (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) and lacks the reach to play at tackle (32 and 3/8-inch arms), but he's a three-year starter from a dominant Michigan offensive line and he might have just enough athleticism to develop into a viable NFL starter. Keegan's 5.24-second 40-yard dash, 30.5-inch vertical and 107-inch broad jump were all well above average by guard standards, so Keegan might be able to add some useful weight without falling below the league average line for athleticism. If he can shore up his power element then Keegan wouldn't have any obvious limitations.