Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sees eight touches in loss
Smallwood carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and added one catch for two yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers.
Smallwood split the rushing duties with Corey Clement while Jay Ajayi missed most of the first half with a back ailment. Clement got the goal-line and passing-down work, however, and ended up with a much more impressive line as a result. The West Virginia product would likely be ticketed for a similar role in Week 3 only if the event Ajayi and Darren Sproles (hamstring) both are inactive against the Colts.
More News
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Sticks on roster•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Plays with first team Thursday•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Collects 67 yards•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Battling for No. 4 running back spot•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Set for busy night•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Takes step back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2