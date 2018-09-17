Smallwood carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and added one catch for two yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers.

Smallwood split the rushing duties with Corey Clement while Jay Ajayi missed most of the first half with a back ailment. Clement got the goal-line and passing-down work, however, and ended up with a much more impressive line as a result. The West Virginia product would likely be ticketed for a similar role in Week 3 only if the event Ajayi and Darren Sproles (hamstring) both are inactive against the Colts.