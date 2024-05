The Texans waived Doaks on Friday.

Doaks spent most of the past two seasons with Houston's practice squad and had signed a reserve/future contract with the club in January. However, he was cut Friday after the Texans reshaped their running back room in the offseason by trading for Joe Mixon, adding Jawhar Jordan in the draft and signing British Brooks as an undrafted free agent. Doaks has yet to play a snap in the NFL.