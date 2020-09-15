site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jacob Dolegala: Joins Patriots' practice squad
Dolegala agreed to terms to join the Patriots' squad Monday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Dolegala went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent a brief stint in Cincinnati last season. He'll now serve as insurance among the Patriots' passers.
