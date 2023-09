Patrick signed with the Titans' practice squad Thursday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Patrick spent time with Tennessee in training camp but was unable to make their 53-man roster. With Tyjae Spears dealing with a groin injury, the Florida State product's addition may be seen as an emergency depth option if Spears is unable to play Sunday against the Chargers. In that scenario, an elevation to the active roster may be in Patrick's future.