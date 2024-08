Janke is slated to sign with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports.

Janke showed improvement over each of his four seasons at South Dakota State, and he tallied 57 receptions for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing twice for 11 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He'll attempt to make his mark during offseason activities with Houston.