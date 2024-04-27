The Jaguars selected Robinson in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

Robinson never got his chance to shine as a running back in college whether it was at Alabama or Texas as he was stuck behind the likes of Najee Harris, Bijan Robinson or Jonathon Brooks. He had just 82 career carries for 542 yards and six touchdowns to go with 35 grabs for 332 yards and three scores on 43 targets. That's solid efficiency, but there's no proof that it would hold up over a bigger sample. Where Robinson shines is in the return game, and that will likely be his meal ticket in Jacksonville especially with the new return rules. Robinson ran a kick back for a touchdown in 2023 and was clocked with a 4.42 in the 40 at the combine. He's unlikely to be much of a fantasy factor barring significant attrition in the Jags' backfield. And the addition of Devin Duvernay this offseason complicates his path to being used in the return game.