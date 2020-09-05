The Jets released Burgess (lower back) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Burgess started at linebacker in 2019 and averaged 67.2 defensive snaps per game, but he struggled with a knee injury that kept him out of six games. It's a bit surprising that he's being let go since Patrick Onwuasor (knee) is expected to miss the first month of the season while C.J. Mosley opted out. Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman are expected to be the Jets' starting inside linebackers while Avery Williamson rotates in.