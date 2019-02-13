Jeffery Simmons: Torn ACL confirmed

Simmons (knee) confirmed Tuesday that he suffered a torn ACL while training for the 2019 NFL Draft and said he will undergo surgery next week, ESPN.com reports.

This is a significant setback for Simmons, who was projected to go in the top half of the first round prior to suffering the injury. Simmons' draft stock was already under some scrutiny after he was barred from participating in the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine when a video surfaced showing him assaulting a woman prior to his time at Mississippi State, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The injury along with the off-field question marks could send Simmons tumbling to an early Day 2 selection.