Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Stanton as a potential candidate to get a callup from the practice squad to replace Andy Janovich (reserve/COVID-19 list) in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Janovich was placed list Monday, but he still has time to pass the necessary protocols ahead of Sunday's contest. That said, if Janovich can't go, Stanton would be the most logical option to replace, should the Browns want to add another blocker to their backfield. Stanton has yet to make his NFL debut.