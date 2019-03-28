Marquise Brown: Out of boot, cleared to run
Brown (foot) is out of a walking boot and cleared to begin running,Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This is big news for the Oklahoma product, who could not test at either the combine or the Sooners' pro day as he recovered from Lisfranc foot surgery. Brown still won't have official athletic testing times to stand on, but the fact that he's cleared to run should quell teams concerns about him being ready to go for training camp. On the field, Brown is one of the most dynamic players in the entire draft and the best big-play threat, drawing comparisons to DeSean Jackson. "I've been doing this for about 20 years now, and I don't know that I've seen a faster wide receiver or player, in terms of play speed, than Marquise Brown," said Todd McShay of ESPN during a February SportsCenter segment. The concerns about Brown's size are legitimate; he checked in at 5-foot-10 and 166 pounds at the combine, which is a frame that few have succeeded with at the NFL level. However, Brown's slight frame never got in the way of his production while at Oklahoma. He posted 75 catches on 102 targets (73.5%) for 1,318 yards (12.92 YPT) and 10 touchdowns in 2018 despite having to contend with other star receivers for targets. If teams are sold that Brown will be good to go for training camp, he could be in the first round conversation once again.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...