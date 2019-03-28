Marquise Brown: Out of boot, cleared to run

Brown (foot) is out of a walking boot and cleared to begin running,Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is big news for the Oklahoma product, who could not test at either the combine or the Sooners' pro day as he recovered from Lisfranc foot surgery. Brown still won't have official athletic testing times to stand on, but the fact that he's cleared to run should quell teams concerns about him being ready to go for training camp. On the field, Brown is one of the most dynamic players in the entire draft and the best big-play threat, drawing comparisons to DeSean Jackson. "I've been doing this for about 20 years now, and I don't know that I've seen a faster wide receiver or player, in terms of play speed, than Marquise Brown," said Todd McShay of ESPN during a February SportsCenter segment. The concerns about Brown's size are legitimate; he checked in at 5-foot-10 and 166 pounds at the combine, which is a frame that few have succeeded with at the NFL level. However, Brown's slight frame never got in the way of his production while at Oklahoma. He posted 75 catches on 102 targets (73.5%) for 1,318 yards (12.92 YPT) and 10 touchdowns in 2018 despite having to contend with other star receivers for targets. If teams are sold that Brown will be good to go for training camp, he could be in the first round conversation once again.