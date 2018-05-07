Griffin signed a one-day contract with the Titans and will retire, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Griffin was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft and went on to appear in two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro performer in 2010. Griffin last appeared in the NFL in 2016 with the Carolina Panthers.

