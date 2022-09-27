Remmers (knee) signed a contract with the team's practice squad Monday with the expectation that he'll join the team's active roster after a week or two, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Remmers played four games for the Chiefs before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in Week 10 last year. As a result, the 33-year-old has been working his way back this offseason, but he received a full medical clearance before joining up with New York, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Remmers started 85 games while playing with multiple teams dating back to 2015, and he should help provide veteran depth to the Jets' undermanned offensive line.