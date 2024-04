Peat is slated to sign with Dallas as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Nick Harris of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Peat played three seasons at Stanford to begin his collegiate career but transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2022 campaign. During his second and final season at Missouri, he rushed 76 times for 317 yards and three touchdowns while catching six passes for 81 yards and a score. He'll compete for a roster spot in Dallas this summer.