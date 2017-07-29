Elder is considered week-to-week after an MRI revealed a stress fracture in his knee.

Elder practiced on the first day of training camp before complaining about soreness in his knee. He has since worked on the side with a brace on. The fifth-round pick is trying to solidify a role with the team, so it would be advantageous for him to return to the field sooner rather than later.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories